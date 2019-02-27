Calling on governments to address aged struggles

SUPPORT OUR SENIORS: The Benevolent Society advocacy campaigner Joel Pringle is working across targeted regional areas to raise awareness on poverty in the aged population and ageism.

TWEED Shire Council has voted in favour of supporting a national campaign by one of Australia's oldest charities.

The council voted unanimously to endorse the "Fix Pension Poverty” campaign run by The Benevolent Society.

The campaign calls for governments at a federal level to increase rent assistance for people on the Age Pension.

Mayor Katie Milne said it was important the council backed the initiative and said she hoped it would be supported by her fellow councillors.

"As a council it is really important we stand up and care for our aged population,” Cr Milne said.

"We are fully aware of the difficulties our pensioners face.

"It is not on at all, that pensioners suffer these difficulties.”

Along with supporting the campaign, which asks the Federal Government to raise rental assistance by 30 per cent for couples and 50 per cent for singles, the council also voted to encourage federal members in the Tweed Shire to raise the matter in Parliament.

The Benevolent Society's Joel Pringle said people on the Age Pension were struggling in the northern part of the state and hoped governments would seriously look at the issue going forward.

"Being stuck in private rent is the single biggest indicator of poverty amongst older Australians, even more so in Northern NSW because of the chronic shortage of affordable rentals up here,” Mr Pringle said.

"Life on the Age Pension is also hard if you have out-of-pocket health costs, no savings or superannuation and if you are single.

"Our local politicians need to show leadership - that means more than words, we need to see action on behalf of older people who are experiencing poverty.”

Mr Pringle said there were simple solutions that could make an immediate impact on the issue.

"The single most significant thing governments could do to reduce poverty amongst people on the Age Pension is to increase rent assistance,” he said.

"We also need affordable dentistry, like the Child Dental Benefits Schedule but for older Australians, and governments have a responsibility to ensure that broadband and telecommunications are affordable.

"It's heartening to see Tweed council reflecting the support of the Fix Pension Poverty campaign.”