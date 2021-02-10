Man runs over and kills young tradie then goes fishing

A father whose car hit and killed a young man who was lying on a dark stretch of road, before he collected bait and went fishing, has fronted court.

A WEIPA father whose car hit and killed a young man lying on a dark stretch of road, before he collected bait and went fishing, will serve just three months behind bars.

Diesel fitter Michael Bowden, 20, was likely killed "almost immediately" when he was struck by a car driven by concreter Vincent Edwards, 26 on Northern Ave in the Cape York township on June 9, 2018.

The Weipa Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday, Edwards, a father of one, was aware he had hit a person, but did not stop and drove on to go fishing, despite passing an ambulance on the way.

The last picture taken of Michael Bowden in Weipa, the night he was hit.

He pleaded guilty to failing to remain at the scene and driving outside permitted hours more than two-and-a-half years after what Magistrate Jacqui Payne described as a "terrible accident" where he "ran over a person he did not expect would be lying on a darkened road".

But she also said Edwards showed "callous disregard" for Mr Bowden, who was believed to have been intoxicated lying on the road, when he failed to stop and try to assist him.

"Even though this happened in a split second Mr Edwards knew his car had struck a person," she said.

"(He and his passenger) continued with their plans to get bait and go fishing.

"He saw an ambulance nearby and did not approach (it)."

The court heard he did not come forward despite a police appeal for help, denied any involvement when questioned twice and only made admissions more than a week later when

Vincent Edwards, 26, was jailed for leaving the scene of a crash which killed diesel fitter Michael Bowden, 20, in Weipa. Picture: Facebook

Mr Bowden's DNA was found on the underside of his car after a police investigation.

Crown prosecutor Nathan Crane said he told police he had also smoked ice before leaving home.

"That someone would be left alone on a roadway to die is horrific to the general community," he said.

Defence barrister James Sheridan said Edwards was forced to leave town, such was the public vilification, and he was "lost for words" after reading the victim impact statement penned by Mr Bowden's mother Rachael.

The statement described the "horror of horrors" Mr Bowden's family faced.

Magistrate Payne sentenced Edwards to nine months jail with parole release after three months, in early May.

The fail to remain charge carried a 12-month maximum sentence at the time of this incident, but has since been changed to three years.

Originally published as 'Callous disregard': Man runs over young tradie, goes fishing