Calls for council to reconsider the Rail Trail

ALL ABOARD: Peter Finch wants to see a tram operate along the old train line.

AS SUPPORT for the rail trail continues to grow, there's another option for councils in the Northern Rivers to consider.

Byron Bay TramLink CEO Peter Finch said he was in discussion with Byron Shire Council and Tweed Shire Council to build a lightweight, battery- operated tram on pre-existing train lines.

"The (Byron) council has put money forward to do a feasibility study into it,” Mr Finch said.

"It would really revitalise Mooball because it's the gateway to the Tweed Coast.

"I'm right to go but I'm just waiting for the council because to repair the tracks is quite expensive.”

While the Tweed Shire Council has lodged an application for government funding for $13 million to build the Northern Rivers Rail Trail, Mr Finch said there were many things about the rail trail council should consider before moving forward.

"Three percent of the cost of the trail must be allocated to maintenance,” he said.

"The rail trail movement do not mention the annual cost of $370,000 for maintenance, nor how many volunteers they have committed to maintaining a tax and ratepayer funded facility for a few.

"It's a project which will offer little to the Tweed Shire and cost a substantial amount of money to keep in place.

"It's time the real costs of rail trails were publicly revealed and all rate and taxpayers were informed honestly about any benefits to them or their communities.”

Mr Finch said he believed running a tram line would be a safer option, not only financially but also for those who use the service.

"In my proposal, there's a security person on board always,” he said.

"For people riding a bike, you wouldn't have that security.

"The trams would get the lines in use and keep it open for possible train use.

"The administrative repair to get them back to working order can be tendered out and the Byron Shire Council is applying for funding from several sources to repair the tracks within the shire.

"If they can get other councils to come on board it would be a lot cheaper.”