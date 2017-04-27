Calls for dash cam footage following violent home invasion

DETECTIVES are calling for dash cam footage that could help investigations into a violent home invasion at Tweed Heads South.

Tweed Byron Local Area Command police requested dash cam footage collected in the Banora Point or Tweed Heads South areas between 9pm and 10pm on Thursday, April 20.

A 52-year-old man remains in hospital in a serious condition following the incident that took place in a home on Russell Way at Tweed Heads South.

Anyone with footage or who may have any information about the home invasion are asked to contact Tweed police on 07 5536 0999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.