Calls for Easter donations for flood-hit community

The Easter bunny is set to visit the Tweed this week.

AN EASTER Bunny Headquarters has been set up off Tweed Valley Way where a special visitor is tipped to make an appearance later this week.

Volunteers running the operation are asking for donations of Easter eggs, which will go to children the Easter Bunny may find it difficult to visit due to recent floods.

A flyer doing the rounds says people can donate eggs to the team at Tweed Valley IGA.

The special Easter celebration is set to launch this Thursday at 9.30am, with people invited to head to the IGA / Smile Street Dental Clinic in Murwillumbah to see what the Easter Bunny has left.

They are asked to bring their Easter bonnets or bunny ears, and to keep a look out for a special visitor who is expected to make a surprise appearance.