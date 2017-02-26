Calls for local MPs to declare position on DV group debate

THE Tweed Valley Women's Service parliamentary debate is listed for March 9 and Richmond MP Justine Elliot said both local state MPS should publicly announce whether they will speak on the issue.

"This parliamentary debate is now triggered because more than 10,000 people have signed the petition to restore this funding to the Tweed Valley Women's Service, which has provided counselling, accommodation and support for women and children experiencing domestic violence for more than 30 years,” she said.

TVWS had its contract cancelled in December 2015, but its supporters have campaigned to save it.