Calls for public help after man approaches children

Chief Dectective Inspector Brendon Cullen says officers will be out to protect the community.

THREE children have been approached by a man at Tweed Heads, prompting police to issue a warning to the community and a plea for help to find the man.

Police released a detailed description of a man they wish to locate in relation to the approaches. They also shared information about how he tried to lure the children, with each instance taking place near a bus stop on Ourimbah Rd.

Police said the first report emerged after a 10-year-old boy was walking to a bus stop between 8am and 8.15am on Tuesday, May 2 when he saw a man going through council waste. The car engine was running and passenger door open when the man gestured to the boy to approach him but when the bus arrived he got in his car and drove away.

The following day between 8am and 8.20am, an 11-year-old girl was walking along Ourimbah Rd when she saw a man going through the junk pile, with his car engine running and the front passenger door open. The man started walking beside her and as the bus arrived she ran to board it. Police said shortly after, a 10-year-old boy was walking along Ourimbah Rd when he saw a man putting something in the passenger side of his car. Both the passenger and driver's doors were open, with the engine running.

The man gestured to the boy to approach him, to which he declined, and walked away.

Police would like to speak to a man described as being aged in his 60s, of medium build, with a grey beard (two to three days growth), and grey curly, shoulder-length hair.

He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, light yellow button up shirt, blue denim jeans with a brown belt.

Police have been told the man smelt of alcohol and cigarettes. He was possibly driving a black BMW sedan with partial NSW registration V**879 with a dent and scratch on the front passenger door.

Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.