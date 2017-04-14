Calls for witnesses after woman carried on bonnet of car

Tweed Heads Police are calling on witnesses to come forward.

A YOUNG woman has been hit by a car and carried on its bonnet before sustaining a significant head injury after the driver of the vehicle failed to stop.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the Tweed Heads crash.

Police said about 1.20am on Friday a 19-year-old woman was struck by a Holden Astra which was travelling west on Boundary St at Tweed Heads along the border of Queensland.

The woman was carried on the bonnet of the vehicle for several metres before falling off as the car negotiated a roundabout at the intersection with Hill St.

She struck her head on the roadway, sustaining a significant head injury, police said.

A number of people are understood to have come to the woman's aid immediately after the incident.

Police would particularly urge these people to come forward to assist with the investigation.

Police and NSW Ambulance paramedics attended, with the woman taken to Gold Coast University Hospital where she remains in a critical but stable condition.

The driver of the Astra, a 17-year-old girl, kept driving, entering Queensland, before stopping 300m from the collision site.

Officers from the NSW Police Crash Investigation Unit attended and examined the scene.

The driver was breath tested by Queensland Police before being permitted to leave the scene pending further inquiries.

Her vehicle was seized and taken to a Queensland holding yard pending the issue of an interstate warrant to have it returned to NSW for mechanical examination.

Inquiries are continuing and any witnesses are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.