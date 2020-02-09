Menu
Calombaris’ hospitality empire on brink of collapse

by Jeff Whalley
9th Feb 2020 8:44 PM
George Calombaris's restaurant kingdom could ­appoint a voluntary administrator next week as it teeters close to collapse.

The Made Establishment business - backed by rich lister Radek Sali - will meet creditors today to outline plans after the business was last year rocked by revelations of underpaying staff by $7.8 million.

Sources close to Made told the Herald Sun it was too early to say what the fate of restaurants would be.

"There are so many options on the table," they said.

Made employs about 500 people at its 18 restaurants, with some employees informed of the meeting ahead of time.

It is understood the deal being tabled will see all creditors and staff paid in full.

Options include selling some poorly performing restaurants.

Mr Sali was only brought in to the business in 2016 and it was his new staff who uncovered the wages scandal and reported the historic underpayments.

Calombaris's hospitality empire backpaid $7.8 million in wages and superannuation last year.

