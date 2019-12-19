Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Cambridges Christmas card including Kate, William, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Picture: Twitter
The Cambridges Christmas card including Kate, William, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Picture: Twitter
News

Cambridges share sweet Christmas card

by Mathew Murphy
19th Dec 2019 8:12 AM

Prince William and his wife, Kate, have sent out their annual Christmas card, which has since been shared online.

The card, shared on Twitter by Air Commodore Dawn McCafferty, shows Prince William sitting on an old fashioned motorbike with his youngest son, Prince Louis, one, on his lap.

Princess Charlotte, four, is seen standing in the sidecar with Prince George, six, standing right behind her.

Kate Middleton is photographed by her husband's side.

The card reads, "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year" and is signed off, Catherine.

Prince William is known to be a huge fan of vintage motorbikes so the setting for the card is likely to have been his idea.

 

The Cambridges are known for their adorable group family Christmas cards, with last year's card featuring them perched in a tree with Prince George balancing on one leg and holding on to his father.

This year's card is the first from the royal family to be shared with the public.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's 2017 Christmas card. Picture: Getty
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's 2017 Christmas card. Picture: Getty

Last year, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, shared a photo from their wedding reception which showed them holding hands and looking at fireworks from the ground of Frogmore Cottage, where they live.

This year's card from the Sussexes is no doubt going to feature their son, Archie.

More Stories

Show More
duke and duchess of cambridge editors picks kate middleton prince william royal family

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Retired farmer charged with child sex offences granted bail

        premium_icon Retired farmer charged with child sex offences granted bail

        Crime A retired farmer who was charged with sexually assaulting a child will return to his Darling Downs home after he was granted bail, a court heard

        Drug bunker under neighbours’ property leads to jail time

        premium_icon Drug bunker under neighbours’ property leads to jail time

        Crime A MAN has been sentenced for cultivating marijuana in a bunker on his neighbours’...

        Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        premium_icon Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        News Olympics would put the regions on the map, says tourism boss.

        Tweed man arrested for sexual assaults on southern Gold Coast

        premium_icon Tweed man arrested for sexual assaults on southern Gold...

        Breaking Gold Coast detectives will tomorrow apply for the extradition of a 22-year-old man...