Cameron McEvoy sets sites on Tokyo with new training regime

Dual Olympian Cameron McEvoy has his sites set on Tokyo after switching coaches. Pictured here after racing in an event of the Spring Meet hosted by Toowoomba Flyers Swimming Club at Milne Bay Aquatic Centre, Sunday, October 15, 2017. Kevin Farmer

THEY say what goes around comes around.

And so it is that champion swimmer Cameron McEvoy - who still holds the Australian record for the fastest 100m freestyle ever in a textile swimsuit - took time out from his busy training schedule to visit budding young stars at Kingscliff Swimming Club on Tuesday.

"I pretty much grew up at the Miami Swim Club,” McEvoy told the Tweed Daily News.

"I started there when I was five years old and at that time Grant (Hackett) had just started his international swimming career.

"Every session I was there I saw Grant come in and sometimes he would stop and talk to the kids. And with some of the swim clinics we had (renowned coach) Denis Cotterell would get some pretty notable people to come and talk to us. It was one of the best things in the world, like a second Christmas, so whenever I can get the time around training and competition, it is great to be on the opposite side and help recreate that type of feeling that I got to feel.”

McEvoy said he liked to remind youngsters of the importance of maintaining a balanced life.

"You can put all of your eggs in swimming but you have to be able to have a counter balance outside of the pool,” said the Olympic medallist who is studying Physics and Maths at Griffith University, inbetween his gruelling training regime.

After picking up gold at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year, McEvoy made the gut-wrenching decision to leave long-term coach Richard Scarce, switching over to British coach Chris Nesbit at The Southport School three months ago.

"It was like leaping off a cliff for a while, I just didn't know how it was going to turn out but so far I think I have done well,” McEvoy said.

"I have been progressing really, really well. My first comp under Chris and under that program is at the Australian Short Course Championships in Melbourne. I am super excited to see how it is going and I have done some pretty quality times in training so I am excited.”

The Melbourne championship, which runs from October 25-28, will be a good indicator for the freestyle specialist, who has his sites firmly set on Tokyo in 2020.

"The training I am doing now is all revolved around the type of physiology I want by the time Tokyo comes around, it is all a building process,” McEvoy said.

"It is all optimised to my body and how my body reacts to certain types of training and it is that optimisation which lured me (to Nesbit) in the first place. So Tokyo is in the centre frame at the moment.”

Back at Kingscliff the young swimmers were star-struck as they queued for selfies and autographs with McEvoy, as part of their season sign-on.

"We have a great heritage here at Kingscliff,” said club president Drew McCarthy.

"Swimmers like Matthew Abood and Paralympian Kate Wilson came from our club. A lot of kids who have come here have made it to state. It is a good story here.”

Mr McCarthy encouraged any new members interested in joining up to contact the club via its Facebook page, with the first race carnival to take place after the school holidays.