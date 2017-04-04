Campaign for husband of family lost in river tragedy

Matthew Kabaelo with his three children, Ella-Jane, Chloe and Jacob taken in 2010.

FRIENDS and colleagues of the man who lost his wife and two children in a tragic acccident in the Tweed River have set up a campaign to help him and his surviving daughter rebuild their lives.

Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club, where Matt Kabealo works as a chef, set up the Go Fund Me campaign in conjunction with the CMAA earlier today, with more than $16,380 already pledged within the first six hours.

The bodies of Matt's wife, Stephanie King, 43, and their two children, Jacob Kabealo, 7, and Ella-Jane Kabealo, 11, were retrieved from the Tweed River today after their car plunged into the water off Dulguigan Rd at Tumbulgum around 1.40pm yesterday.

Another daughter, Chloe Kabealo, 8, managed to escape the sinking car to raise the alarm. She was taken to the Tweed Hospital for treatment but has since been released.

Stephanie King and her children, Ella-Jane Kabealo, Chloe Kabealo, and Jacob Kabealo. Facebook

In a message on the Go Fund Me site, the Club Managers Assocation of Australia (CMAA) appeals for the community to come forward and help Matt at this terrible time.

"One of our own, Matt a chef from Kingscliff Bowling Club, has tragically lost his wife and two children in the floods in the Tweed," the post reads.

"The CMAA urges the wider club industry family to help Matt and his family in their time of need.

"The funds raised through your kind donations will help Matt cope financially and emotionally with this devastating event in the short term and help him and his surviving daughter rebuild their lives.

"Kingscliff Bowling Club and the CMAA stand behind Matt and his family and are appreciative of any donations you can give. Help spread the word!"

A link to the site can be found at: https://www.gofundme.com/7wv823-cmaa-help-one-of-our-own

Six people have now lost their lives in the devastating flood that ripped through the Tweed last Thursday as ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie wrought havoc across the region.