Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The body of a camper was pulled from the lake on Monday.
The body of a camper was pulled from the lake on Monday.
News

Missing camper’s body found in lake

by Erin Lyons
29th Sep 2020 7:20 AM

The body have an elderly camper has been pulled from a lake in the NSW Snowy Mountain region after his SUV was spotted submerged in the water.

Police were told four friends had been camping beside Lake Eucumbene during the weekend when a 75-year-old man drove his SUV to the toilet block about 8.30pm Sunday but he never returned to the campsite.

Emergency crews were called to the scene. They found his vehicle submerged in the lake about three hours later.

Police divers recovered the man's body from the water just after midday on Monday.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Originally published as Camper's body found in lake

More Stories

lake eucumbene missing person

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man accused of ‘frenzied’ murder of ex-partner faces court

        Premium Content Man accused of ‘frenzied’ murder of ex-partner faces court

        News HE’S accused of stabbing his former partner “36 to 37 times” in their shared unit.

        Number of NSW drivers busted over dodgy airbags

        Premium Content Number of NSW drivers busted over dodgy airbags

        Motoring Takata recall: Number of NSW drivers busted over dodgy airbags

        Bizarre destinations NSW Schoolies are turning to

        Premium Content Bizarre destinations NSW Schoolies are turning to

        News Schoolies NSW 2020: Students to hit surprising new destinations

        School holiday test as government eyes relaxing 4sq/m rule

        Premium Content School holiday test as government eyes relaxing 4sq/m rule

        News Hospitality barons push for more people to be allowed into venues