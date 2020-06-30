Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Can $350k unlock mystery of woman's disappearance?

by Georgia Clark
30th Jun 2020 11:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Police are offering a $350,000 reward to help solve the sudden disappearance of an elderly Middle Eastern woman in Sydney's west two years ago.

Nadire Sensoy, aged 71, vanished not long after she was last seen at her home on Upwey Street, Prospect on December 6, 2018.

She was reported missing days later, on December 11 2018, after her family visited her home and she wasn't there.

CCTV footage of Ms Sensoy in the month before she disappeared without a trace show her pushing a shopping trolley filled with clothes through Blacktown Shopping Centre.

 

71-year-old Nadire Sensoy disappeared in late 2018 and has not been seen since.
71-year-old Nadire Sensoy disappeared in late 2018 and has not been seen since. NSW Police

The woman is seen glancing behind her as though she is being watched, before clutching at and checking her phone.

Officers from Blacktown Police Command established an investigation into the disappearance under Strike Force Admiralty.

The case has run cold for almost two years and Ms Sensoy has not been seen or heard from since 2018.

Images of Nadire supplied by police.
Images of Nadire supplied by police. NSW Police

Police have serious concerns for her welfare and are treating the sudden disappearance as suspicious.

Details about just how police believe she vanished are expected to be revealed at a press conference later today.

Her last known movements include shopping at Bankstown Shopping Centre.
Her last known movements include shopping at Bankstown Shopping Centre. NSW Police

Mrs Sensoy is described as being of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, about 165cm tall, of a thin build, and with short dyed brown hair.

More Stories

editors picks investigation missing nsw police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Northern Rivers man accused of aggravated child sex assaults

        premium_icon Northern Rivers man accused of aggravated child sex assaults

        News THE man worked with children on the North Coast for many years.

        Saying goodbye to a Tweed and Gold Coast bowls stalwart

        premium_icon Saying goodbye to a Tweed and Gold Coast bowls stalwart

        Bowls Tweed Heads Bowls Club star to move on from the club

        Reality star: ‘I thought the apocalypse was going on’

        premium_icon Reality star: ‘I thought the apocalypse was going on’

        TV 'The kids were ripped out of school, there was no toilet paper'

        COURT: See the list of people in Tweed Heads court today

        premium_icon COURT: See the list of people in Tweed Heads court today

        News Here is everyone listed to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court today