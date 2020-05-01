Menu
Why can’t we watch this?!
Can Aussies watch Park and Rec reunion?

by Wenlei Ma
1st May 2020 1:53 PM

Your social media feeds are probably lighting up with Americans being smug about the Parks and Recreation reunion special.

And why wouldn't they be? If we could watch the cast of Parks and Recreation salute Lil Sebastian in song we would be pretty smug too!

Sadly, Australians will have to contend with the crumbs left scattered on social media - all those beloved Pawnee-ians on the screen at the same time - because the reunion special will not be available here.

 

 

 

 

The reunion special was a charity event to benefit Feeding America and therefore won't be made available to Australian platforms.

The 30-minute episode came together at the last minute and was written by co-creator Mike Schur along with his Parks colleagues.

Every regular cast member, except for Paul Schneider's Mark Brendanawicz, came back to give everyone virtual hugs.

The story takes place in the present, during the coronavirus pandemic and involves Leslie checking in on her friends - Ben (Adam Scott), Anne (Rashida Jones), Ron (Nick Offerman), Tom (Aziz Ansari), Donna (Retta), April (Aubrey Plaza), Chris (Rob Lowe), Jerry, or is that Garry (Jim O'Heir) and Andy (Chris Pratt), who was managed to lock himself in the shed, because of course he has.

Even the likes of Jean-Ralphio (Ben Schwartz), Dennis (Jason Mantzoukas) and Perd (Jay Jackson) popped up for cameos. And, of course, Tammy #2 (Megan Mullaly).

Each actor filmed their parts on an iPhone from lockdown in their own homes, and it was edited together.

Leslie Knope's irrepressible spirit is exactly what we need during the pandemic, a timely reminder of the best of humanity.

Locally, all seven seasons of the original series which ran from 2009 to 2015 can be found on Foxtel Now, Stan and Amazon Prime Video.

So unless you're planning to do something illegal (naughty, naughty), then you'll have to be satisfied with rewatching the original batch, which, to be fair, is a mighty fine binge.

@wenleima

