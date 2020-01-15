Can dangerous duo make it to next World Cup?

Amy Finch and Candice Warner could hold the keys to Australia's top order at the 2023 World Cup, which their husbands desperately want to play in.

Warner and Finch yesterday destroyed India as Australia posted its biggest ever win against the world heavyweight in a Mumbai masterclass that will forever be remembered.

The 10-wicket victory was Australia's ninth consecutive ODI win in Asia, which is a new record, while Finch and Warner amassed the biggest partnership that India has ever conceded anywhere in the world.

They finished 0-258 and were only denied a greater slice of history because they reached their target inside the 38th over.

Another victory in Rajkot on Friday or Bangalore on Sunday will deliver Finch's team back-to-back ODI series wins in India, a feat no country has achieved since Australia won its fourth series on the bounce in 2009.

Australia picked a next-generation squad for its first ODI since last year's World Cup semi-final, although debutant Marnus Labuschagne and Ashton Turner didn't get a look in.

"We've got a great bunch of guys here that, potentially with our senior players, can make that (2023) World Cup," Warner said.

"I think we'll (Finch and myself) speak to our wives first. We'll both be 36 or 37, I've got three kids - I hope that's the last one - and in that three years you've got form, wives, family.

"Looking forward, I'd love to be there. There's a long road ahead, but if I'm here (India for the World Cup) I'm very fortunate that I've got a good wife."

Warner said he had never seen Finch in better touch while the secret to the close mate's unbreakable partnership has been revealed as sharp honesty at the crease.

"We know each other's games so well and personalities that now we can have honest conversations out there if we're playing shots that we shouldn't," Warner said.

"We reassure each other about that. When he's going I know what my role is, and when I'm going he knows what his role is.

"We communicate that straight away and I think that's the best thing about our partnership, it works very well. It's great and I absolutely love it and he loves it and hopefully we can keep looking forward to that next World Cup."

India's bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah (0-50 off seven overs) overpitched to Finch, and he duly punished them with a set of glorious boundaries belted off the front foot.

"The most pleasing thing for me was seeing Finchy transfer his weight into the ball very well," Warner said.

"Tonight was probably the best that I've ever seen him bat. The way that he played was fantastic."