Gilmore makes it seven, who will take out the men's?

If Coolum's Julian Wilson can finish with a win at Pipe and Gabriel Medina places third, he will claim his first world title.

If Coolum's Julian Wilson can finish with a win at Pipe and Gabriel Medina places third, he will claim his first world title.

THERE'S nothing more exciting than a world title showdown in Hawaii, where both the women's and men's are being decided.

Stephanie Gilmore has already taken out the women's title, matching the record of surf legend Layne Beachley by winning her seventh world crown.

The men's world title follows the women's at the infamous Banzai from December 8-20 for the Billabong Pipe Masters on the north shore of Oahu.

Brazil's Gabriel Medina is number-one seed and is odds-on to claim his second world title, currently leading by 4740 points from Australia's Julian Wilson and Brazil's Felipe Toledo, who are tied in equal third.

However Wilson could have a chance - the Coolum contender won the 2014 Pipe Masters from Medina, and both Medina and Toledo are yet to win at Pipe.

If Gabriel Medina finishes first or second he wins the world title, but if he finishes third, either Wilson or Toledo will need to finish first for one of them to claim the world title honour.

If Medina finishes 5th to 25th, Wilson and Toledo will need a second or first at Pipe to claim the title.

No prizes for my biased pick, but Julian Wilson really deserves a maiden world title.

He has single-handedly taken on the Brazilians and is our only line of defence against the Brazilian storm.

Adding to the excitement is the return of seven-time Pipeline Master Champion and 11-time world champion Kelly Slater, and two-time world champion John John Florence, yet to win a Pipe Master.

Meanwhile, 2012 world champ Joel Parkinson is chasing a fourth Hawaiian Triple Crown victory to retire after an amazing career. The 2012 Pipe Master Champion could be the ultimate world title spoiler at his swansong WSL event.