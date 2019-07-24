Can Pies golden oldie help stop Tiger talls?

COLLINGWOOD coach Nathan Buckley says forward Jamie Elliott will play in Friday night's blockbuster against Richmond, with defensive pair Matthew Sharenberg and Tyson Goldsack both "in the mix" to return.

Elliott missed last week's loss to GWS with soreness but should return while Goldsack, yet to play a senior game this season, could find himself brought in for one of the biggest games of the season to date.

"He's around the mark and he's played back in defence in the VFL and has had a fairly solid four to six weeks," Buckley said.

"He's getting up to speed."

Fellow defender Sharenberg is another under consideration for a recall to join a backline that will need to contain star Tigers Tom Lynch and Jack Riewoldt.

"Shaz played a couple of games a few weeks back and has played pretty good footy in the VFL, so he's always in the mix for us," Buckley said.

Matt Scharenberg is in the mix. Pic: Getty Images

The Magpies are coming off a heavy loss to GWS Giants, while the Tigers have won their past four matches.

Buckley said he was under no illusions how tough it will be for his side on Friday night.

"The closer you get to September probably more pointed it becomes," he said.

"I think on a broad brush, Richmond are playing as good football as any team in the competition at the moment.

"Their offence is through the roof the last four weeks and their defence is holding up as it always has.

"It seems they've got momentum and they're up and about and coming good at the right time of the year.

"It's as big a challenge as you're going to face, and for us they don't get any easier.

"It's an opportunity for us to test ourselves against a team that's in really good nick."

Jamie Elliott didn’t play the Giants. Pic: AFL Photos

Buckley said veteran Daniel Wells was coming along well in his recovery from a knee injury.

"He's still got a few hurdles to jump, and he's probably ahead of schedule," he said.

"To come back from a PCL injury in the same season is a leap, but he's doing everything right and giving himself a chance."

The Magpies coach also said he would be looking for forward Mason Cox to provide more "aerial contests" if selected to face Richmond.

"I understand the conversation and the commentary around his performance, but he is one of a few of us that need to play their role better and contribute better to supporting the other blokes being able to play well also," Buckley said.