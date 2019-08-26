Can Sharapova improve absurd Serena record?

New York Veteran stars Serena Williams, a six-time US Open champion, and Maria Sharapova, the 2006 champion, will face off in the opening round at Flushing Meadows.

It will be their first meeting at Flushing Meadows, where Williams, 37, won her first grand slam title 20 years ago.

Williams, seeded eighth, has won 23 grand slam titles - the last at the Australian Open in 2017.

That compares with five for Sharapova, 32, whose last grand slam win was at the 2014 French Open.

Williams holds a 19-2 record over Sharapova, who last year reached the round of 16 at the US Open.

WHAT: US Open 2019

WHERE: Flushing meadows NYC

WHEN: Tuesday August 27, 9am AEDT

Sharapova defeated Williams in their last meeting, a round-of-16 pairing at the 2018 French Open.

"Of course I'm going to watch it. I know you all are going to watch it. I think everyone in New York is going to watch it," defending champion and top seed Naomi Osaka said.

"Yeah, I mean, for me, I'm not that surprised that that happened, because, like, at every grand slam, there is always some sort of drama. You know what I mean? Like a first round. Like, 'Oh, my God!"'

Williams last won a Grand Slam at the 2017 Australian Open, while pregnant. Five-time Grand Slam champion Sharapova, 32, failed a drug test at the 2016 Australian Open and served a one-year ban. The 2006 US Open winner last won a Slam at the 2014 French Open. She has reached the fourth round at the past two US Opens.

Two years ago, Romania's Halep who was handed an epic first-round matchup against Sharapova, just back from her doping ban, and lost.

"Yeah, it's OK. We don't talk about that. It's past, so we just live the present," Halep said. "It's going to be a big match, definitely."

NO RAMOS FOR SERENA

Meanwhile, Carlos Ramos will not officiate any US Open matches involving Serena or Venus Williams in the wake of last year's "bittersweet" women's final controversy involving Serena and Naomi Osaka.

Osaka defeated Williams 6-2, 6-4, in the 2018 final after the Japanese star was awarded a penalty game by Ramos, handing Osaka a 5-3 lead on her way to victory.

Osaka was booed during the awards ceremony, consoled by a tearful Williams, and told the crowd, "I'm sorry it had to end like this," later calling the moment "bittersweet." US Tennis Association president Stacey Allaster had announced that Ramos would not umpire any Williams family matches.

"This is our collective decision," she said. "We want to focus on the competition."

During the second set of last year's final, Ramos issued a code violation warning against Serena for coaching, seeing her receive hand signals from coach Patrick Mouratoglou, who was seated in the stands.

Ramos later awarded Osaka a point after calling a code violation on Williams for racquet abuse, prompting complaints from Serena over the earlier warning, saying, "You will never do another one of my matches."

At the next changeover after Osaka broke for a 4-3 lead, Williams called Ramos a "liar" and a "thief" for the lost point. Ramos took those insults as a third code violation and thus handed Osaka a game for a 5-3 lead, Williams arguing to tournament officials to no avail.

US Open tournament referee Soren Friemel noted the event has made selective choices regarding umpires before Ramos.

"It's not the first time that we made decisions where it's good for the tournament, good for the players, good for the umpires as well, to not be on those matches," Friemel said.

"In the end, our goal is to assign the best chair umpire for the right match. So in taking all those factors into consideration, the decision was made that he would not do any of the Williams sisters' matches." Ramos, however, has not been banished from other high-profile matches at the US Open.

"Carlos has worked all the other Grand Slams," Friemel said. "He has done Davis Cup, Fed Cup, he's going to the Davis Cup finals. He's considered still for all high-profile matches."

Asked how she would feel about Ramos being an umpire in one of her matches, Osaka said: "I never really say that I don't like an umpire, so I never change that. I'll never be specific if I don't want someone to umpire my match. I just go with whoever is doing it."

IT WAS HER MOMENT

Osaka, who also won this year's Australian Open, and Williams had not met on the court since the US Open final until two weeks ago in Toronto, when Williams won 6-3, 6-4 in the quarter-finals.

Asked then if she felt she would have won the US Open final had she played so well last year against Osaka, Williams said she felt like that had been her rival's time for glory.

"I think she was supposed to win that and she deserved to win New York," Williams said. "It was her moment." As to her feelings toward Williams, Osaka told CBS she gets nervous being around the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

"I have this huge respect for her. It's someone I've looked up to my entire life so I still feel a bit shocked whenever she reaches out," Osaka said.

"I don't say hi to her or anything because... I get so nervous. She always seems like she's doing something important, so I don't want to interrupt."