Can Steph Gilmore bounce back in Bali?

Steph Gilmore, the six-time world surfing champion hailing from Kingscliff suffered a hiccup in her bid for a historic seventh title in Bali, losing top spot on the WSL leader-board.

Gilmore bowed out of the Bali contest in the quarter-final before watching Lakey Peterson, the Californian who seems to be Gilmore's most obvious threat on the Championship Tour, take out her second win of the season.

On the men's side of the tour, Italo Ferreria, the man who rewrote the last page of Mick Fanning's fairytale finish to pro surfing by defeating him at Bells Beach earlier this year, is now on top of the leaderboard after claiming his second CT win in Bali. There is, however, every chance the new order will be turned over again with the WSL Tour back in action this weekend to wrap up the Margaret River Pro, which was postponed almost two months ago.

The event will be completed at Uluwatu, Bali, with the women resuming at the quarter-final stage where both Gilmore and Peterson are still in the draw. The men will start in round 2 with Aussie Julian Wilson, currently number three on the leaderboard, resuming against wildcard Kael Walsh, a Qualifying Series surfer from Western Australia.

It has been 10 years since the WSL ran an event at Uluwatu, the peeling left-hander on the southwest tip of Bali's southern peninsula.