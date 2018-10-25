Can Tweed sibling sensations carry Queensland over the line?

ON A MISSION: Savannah Fitzpatrick, Dylan Wotherpsoon, Blake Wotherspoon and Madison Fitzpatrick will line up in today's Australian Hockey League quarter-finals.

ON A MISSION: Savannah Fitzpatrick, Dylan Wotherpsoon, Blake Wotherspoon and Madison Fitzpatrick will line up in today's Australian Hockey League quarter-finals. Hockey Australia

TWEED'S Fitzpatrick sisters and Wotherspoon brothers will line-up for Queensland in today's Australian Hockey League quarter-finals at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre.

The Fitzpatricks will lead the Queensland Scorchers against the Northern Territory Pearls at 1pm while the Wotherspoons and the Queensland Blades take on the Victoria Vikings at the revised time of 6.15pm.

The Queensland Blades' fixture against Victoria is a re-match of the 2017 AHL grand-final.

Should the Scorchers and Blades win their quarter-final matches they will progress to Saturday's semis.

Medal matches will be played on Sunday.

Cabarita Beach Hockeyroos sisters Savannah and Madison Fitzpatrick. Hockey Australia

Tickets remain on sale for the AHL Finals via ticketbooth.com.au.

Sunday's medal matches will be live streamed at www.epicentre.tv, with highlights available for all matches on Hockey Australia's Youtube channel.

AHL quarter-finals fixtures (all times AEST, venue Gold Coast Hockey Centre)

Men's

QF2, 1pm, Canberra Lakers vs SA Hotshots, Pitch 1

QF1, 2:45pm, Tassie Tigers v NT Stingers, Pitch 1

QF4, 4:30pm, WA Thundersticks v NSW Waratahs, Pitch 2

QF3, 6:15pm, Victoria Vikings v Queensland Blades, Pitch 2

Winner of QF1 plays winner of QF3, Winner of QF2 plays winner of QF4

Women's

QF1, 1pm, Queensland Scorchers v NT Pearls, Pitch 2

QF3, 2:45pm, SA Suns v Canberra Strikers, Pitch 2

QF4, 4:30pm, Victoria Vipers v Tassie Van Demons, Pitch 1

QF2, 6:15pm, NSW Arrows v WA Diamonds, Pitch 1

Winner of QF1 plays winner of QF3, Winner of QF2 plays winner of QF4

AHL Semi-Finals Fixtures (all times AEST, venue Gold Coast Hockey Centre)

Women's

12:30pm, Winner of QF1 v Winner of QF3, Pitch 1

2pm, Winner of QF2 v Winner of QF4, Pitch 1

Men's

3:30pm, Winner of QF1 v Winner of QF3, Pitch 1

5pm, Winner of QF2 v Winner QF4, Pitch 1

AHL Medal Matches Fixtures (all times AEST, venue Gold Coast Hockey Centre)

12:30pm, Men's Bronze Medal Match, Pitch 1

2pm, Women's Bronze Medal Match, Pitch 1

3:30pm, Women's Gold Medal Match, Pitch 1

5pm, Men's Gold Medal Match, Pitch 1