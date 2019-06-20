Can you help ensure valuable disability service continues?

CAN YOU HELP? Volunteers are needed to ensure Sailability Tweed can continue to help disabled sailors take to the water.

CAN YOU HELP? Volunteers are needed to ensure Sailability Tweed can continue to help disabled sailors take to the water. Carla Hepburn

A SMALL but dedicated club which provides disabled residents in the Tweed the chance to sail, is desperate for help itself.

Sailability Tweed, which helps about 35 residents take to the water each Wednesday, is calling on people to offer up their time to ensure the service can continue.

The group is part of Sailability NSW, which runs programs across the state.

Tweed branch president John Stead said the group was active on Wednesdays from 9am-1pm, and help was needed for a broad range of activities.

"We are always needing new people, preferentially if they have some sailing experience,” Mr Stead said.

"These volunteers would help us get our 35 sailors into the water.

"We could do with a few more people who do not have sailing experience, and we will take people who just want to come down and do the paperwork for us.”

Mr Stead said it was a rewarding experience being able to help Tweed residents engage with the water, and many carers of the sailors claimed their patients benefited greatly from the experience.

"Whatever it is, the atmosphere of being out on the water puts them in a great frame of mind,” he said.

If you can help, call 0400 322 499.