CAN YOU HELP: Mullumbimby SES calls for volunteers

EVER wanted to give back to the community when it's going through a tough time?

Mullumbimby SES is looking for volunteers to assist in its day-to-day operations, communications team and are even searching people who can make a great cup of tea.

"We're just looking for just about anyone at this stage," Mullumbimby SES unit commander Dylan Orchard said.

"We're trying to prepare for the next storm season, which kicks off for us around September.

"We're just trying to have a better response. When I need people on short notice, I can get about five which is one team.

"It hinders our capability for response.

"We're looking for not only people who can jump on a roof and do the chainsaw but people who can run the operations, tasking and management.

"We're even looking for someone who can come in and make sandwiches and a cup of tea for the team."

Mr Orchard said anyone willing to give the SES a chance can be ready to hit the ground running within a month.

"You can expect within 30 days you will cover the basics in whatever avenue you want to do, whether you want to be in house or out on the field," he said.

Mr Orchard said every job was a new challenge but working with the SES is like being with family.

"We cover the basics, the storms, floods and tsunamis," he said.

"Our bread and butter is tree jobs, trees on roads and driveways.

"We also assist police with missing persons as you may have seen with the Theo Hayez search.

"Knowing that what we're doing is helping people and helping the community, I find that really satisfying and rewarding."

For more information, or to volunteer, visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au.