Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This is the truck Eric was driving.
This is the truck Eric was driving.
News

Can you help police find this truckie?

25th Feb 2020 11:10 AM

POLICE have appealed to the public to help find a truck driver who was last believed to be in Gascoyne Junction in Western Australia three days ago.

The driver's name is Eric and is not wanted by police for any offence or reason and as there is no known danger to the public, which is why police are not releasing his full name.

A statement on the Mid West - Gascoyne District - WA Police Force Facebook page said Eric was driving a 2012 Isuzu truck - rego 1GPA227 with "TE031" marking on the side.

"There is no contact at the moment with the driver. Police simply wish to establish all is OK," the statement read.

If you have any information, please contact Police on 131444 or Carnarvon Police on 9941 7333. CAD job 155844 refers.

missing transport truck driver western australia
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Footy codes to battle it out on top of Coolangatta high rise

        premium_icon Footy codes to battle it out on top of Coolangatta high rise

        News WHO will take the big leap in this fundraising abseiling challenge? The soccer administrator or the rugby league player?

        Forum needed to address domestic violence issues

        Forum needed to address domestic violence issues

        Opinion As a lawyer, we never forget these cases

        Do you have Australia’s top dog? Enter now!

        Do you have Australia’s top dog? Enter now!

        Pets & Animals We are on the search for Australia’s Top Dog. Enter here.

        Man’s bizarre behaviour in middle of road

        premium_icon Man’s bizarre behaviour in middle of road

        Crime Local Byron residents notified police after spotting the man