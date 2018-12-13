Can you help save this horse's eye in time?

ANIMAL lovers are being asked to dig deep to help save the eye of a beloved horse in Stokers Siding.

Quinn the horse, who spends his weekends moonlighting as a unicorn for the Little Pony Tales business, is undergoing surgery today at 1pm in Queensland to remove his eye.

But the Stokers Siding community is rallying together in the hopes that if they can raise more than $3500 before 1pm the surgeons could save his eye, which has been infected by a deep Conreal Abscess.

Jo O'Brien said a GoFundMe Campaign has been set up in the hopes people will donate to help save the horse's eye.

"If we can raise the $3500 his eye can be saved and it won't have to be removed," she said.

"Elisha Cantwell, who owns Little Pony Tales, opened the business this year and she is passionate about all her animals.

"Elisha rescues and purchases ponies who need new homes and gives them love and attention."

The GoFundMe Campaign page states the family can't afford the veterinarian bills and Ms O'Brien said she hoped people could donate.

"His owner is already faced with vet bills reaching $4000 without further treatment to help save his eye," the GoFundMe page states.

"He has a good chance that maybe they can save it being admitted to hospital to get round the clock topical treatment for at least a week costing $3500 but ideally needs longer and there are possible factors that could arise, where he may loose his eye and it will be at least 6-8 weeks of treatment possibly months before he makes a recovery and if he does.

"The operation will rid him of his constant acute pain he is in and the serious and problematic eye."

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/help-quinn-the-most-besutiful-unicorn.