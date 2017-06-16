Can you help this family search for their father's past?

Italian prisoner of war Salvatore Genovese was billeted on a farm in the Murwillumbah area during the Second World War. Mr Genovese is pictured on the far right of the man in the middle who is believed to be the farm owner. Mr Genovese's son Carlo is searching for the farm or the farmer's family. His father referred to the farmer as Mr Ivanis or Mr Evans.

IN 1944 Salvatore Genovese was sent to a Murwillumbah farm to carry out part of his sentence as an Italian prisoner of the Second World War.

Now more than 70 years on, the war prisoner's children are coming to Murwillumbah in search of their father's time here.

Salvatore's son Carlo Genovese said after searching war records with not much luck he hoped they could find out where their father had spent two years of his life during his imprisonment.

"We're not exactly sure where the farm was but we believe it's on the outskirts from the records we searched,” he said.

Genovese's family are looking for the farm where they're father was billeted in 1944. Contributed

"Details of his interment indicate he was in the Murwillumbah area N20 from May 1944 to December 1946.

"I don't know what N20 stands for. That's all we know.”

Mr Genovese said his father would often talk fondly of the farmer who he worked for in Murwillumbah - a man called Mr Ivanis or Mr Evans.

"If you pronounce it in Italian it sounds like Ivanis but it could be Evans,” Mr Genovese said.

"He didn't talk much about working on the farm just that (the farmer) was a generous guy.

"He got (Dad) some pasta and olive oil because it was very rare.

"(Dad) was using the guy's tractor. He didn't want to work in the kitchen. he preferred working on the tractor.

"I was hoping one of his 80-year-old sons would see this and remember Dad.”

Mr Genovese will be in Murwillumbah until Thursday, June 21 and asked anyone with information or who recognised Mr Ivanis to contact him 0410095439 or email carlo.genovese@hotmail.com.