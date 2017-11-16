Can you spare a dollar a week?

A Dollar a Week founder and CEO Mick Hase, of Coolangatta, with his family.

A NEW charity platform established by a Coolangatta family will launch this evening.

A Dollar a Week launched its website in August, establishing a "microgiving community" of people helping others for just $1 per week.

The idea is to make charitable donations more accessible for the average person, connecting them with charity projects on the grassroots and national level across Australia.

Donors, who are dubbed Impact Legends, register to donate $1 a week to the ADAW platform after choosing which groups they will support from 10 project partners.

Coolangatta-based founder and CEO Mick Hase said his wife and two young boys were touched by cancer early last year, catapulting the young family into a challenging 12 months.

"(The year) 2016 was a tough year for us as a family," Mr Hase said.

"We're no different than anyone else that has had to deal with cancer.

"It forces you to keep moving forward and really rely on your friends and family to help keep everything together and the "normal" parts of life functioning. It also made me look at my career and what I was working towards.

"ADAW has been an idea I've had for a few years, but last year made me want to make it happen, have a project that was bigger than myself. So here we are."

The organisation has partnered with 10 established Australian charities connected with medical research, mental health, human trafficking, water, food, waste management, environmental issues, poverty, youth programs, motor neurone disease, indigenous education and more.

The vision, Mr Hase said, was to establish "a platform where half the world is making a difference to the other half".

"We're all engaged in giving," he said.

"In my experience, it's very adhoc and can become costly.

"Here, we're creating an avenue to make giving part of our everyday life, in a way where it won't break out own budgets, and we can see the outcomes that we choose to be a part of."

ADAW's first official event will be held at Balter Brewery in Currumbin tonight from 6pm (Qld).

For tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/a-dollar-a-week-launch-event-tickets-38579431117.

More info on ADAW can be found on the website or the platform's Facebook or Instagram pages.