FRIENDS: Canadian and Australian artists will share their techniques with the public at the Murwillumbah Art Trail 2018.
Canadian artists visit Murwillumbah Art Trail

Aisling Brennan
by
23rd May 2018 3:19 PM

CANADIAN artists have descended on the streets of Murwillumbah for this year's Art Trail.

The artists have come as part of the art exchange with the Reves d'Automne Arts Festival in Quebec.

Canadian Artist Kathy Martin said the group was welcomed at the MAT18 launch on Friday and she was excited to teach people more about the Quebec arts scene.

"We really want to build a bridge between our two cultures,” Ms Martin said.

"It's important because I think art is a universal language. Artists all over the world, even if they don't speak the same language, they have got a common language, which is art.”

The Canadians will be putting their skills to the test against the Australian artists at the Art Battle in the Hutchinson building from 6-10pm on Friday, May 28.

For more information, or to purchase tickets to the Art Battle, visit www.the murwillumbaharttrail.com.

