Menu
Login
Quentin Pongia in action for the Canberra Raiders against Penrith in 1997.
Quentin Pongia in action for the Canberra Raiders against Penrith in 1997.
Rugby League

Raiders legend dead at age 48

18th May 2019 2:17 PM | Updated: 19th May 2019 5:32 PM

RUGBY league great and Canberra Raiders legend Quentin Pongia has passed away following a battle with cancer.

The 48-year-old Kiwi legend was held in high esteem within the game and was considered one of the toughest players to lace the boots.

The rugby league community rallied around Pongia in November last year when he had a tumour removed from his bowel.

Pongia played for New Zealand and was selected to go on the Kiwis' 1993 tour of Great Britain and France. He played in all five Tests on the tour and also represented NZ at the 1995 World Cup.

After his five-year stint at the Raiders, he played for the Auckland Warriors, Sydney Roosters, St George Illawarra and the Wigan Warriors.

He was the NZRL player of the year in 1998.

Pongia retired from rugby league after discovering he had hepatitis B.

More Stories

auckland warriors canberra raiders editors picks nrl quentin pongia st george illawarra sydney roosters wigan warriors
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    GIG GUIDE: Where to find the best live music this week

    GIG GUIDE: Where to find the best live music this week

    Whats On Find out where the best live music is in the Tweed with our Gig Guide

    New pet selling law to stop dodgy transactions

    New pet selling law to stop dodgy transactions

    Pets & Animals The rule will be introduced from July 1.

    Tennis club to host cancer fundraiser

    Tennis club to host cancer fundraiser

    News Social tennis will begin at 8am tomorrow

    'We helped Coalition to victory' - United Australia hopeful

    'We helped Coalition to victory' - United Australia hopeful

    Politics United Australia candidate not disappointed by poor result