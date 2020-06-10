CANCELLED: 50,000 hearts break for Splendour

Josie Cross, Amy Wharton, and Lindsey Nolan, of Gold Coast at Splendour in the Grass 2019.

SPLENDOUR in the Grass will not be happening in 2020 and 50,000 hearts are breaking around the country today.

Tickets for the three-day music festival, held at the North Byron Parklands at Yelgun near Byron Bay in July, sold out last February.

A record 50,000 revellers are were set to attend the event headlined by Flume, The Strokes and Tyler, The Creator.

Producing company Secret Sounds confirmed the news on a statement today, saying the festival has been rescheduled to July 23-25, 2021.

The 2020 music event was the 20th anniversary version of the festival, said Splendour in the Grass co-producers Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco.

"We have been monitoring the situation closely for the past few months and while Australia is now moving into the recovery phase, there is no timeline yet around the opening of international borders," the statement said.

"As a result, and with our audience interests front and centre, we must announce the reschedule to 2021 now.

"We intend to re-book as many of the 2020 artists as possible and we have started to work through that process."

BYRON BAY, AUSTRALIA – JULY 20: Childish Gambino performs on the Amphitheatre stage during Splendour In The Grass 2019 on July 20, 2019 in Byron Bay, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Producers has asked ticket holders to retain their tickets and support live music "if you wish to attend next July. All 2020 tickets will be valid for Splendour 2021 edition."

Organisers also explained that ticketing company Moshtix will be in touch with all account holders directly.

"Ticket holders who are not able to attend the new dates will be able to apply for a refund," the statement said.

"Please note that refunds need to be requested by the purchaser i.e. if a mate purchased your ticket for you, they will also need to request your refund for you."

For those on the waitlist, pre-loved tickets will be released for an exclusive presale window from 12pm AEST Thursday, June 11 to 11:59pm AEST Friday, June 12, 2020, or until the allocation is exhausted.

The general ticket release will be available from Moshtix, 12pm AEST Monday June 15, 2020.