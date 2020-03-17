Cancelled, closed, postponed: Tweed reacts to coronavirus

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday announced a ban on non-essential gatherings of 500 people or more until June 14 due to the spread of coronavirus. He also outlined a 14-day quarantine period for anyone entering Australia, including Australians returning home, with penalties in place for those who dont abide by the isolation period. Here is a list of cancellations and closures across the Tw

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday announced a ban on non-essential gatherings of 500 people or more until June 14 due to the spread of coronavirus.

He also outlined a 14-day quarantine period for anyone entering Australia, including Australians returning home, with penalties in place for those who don't abide by the isolation period.

Here is a list of cancellations and closures across the Tweed.

Tweed Valley Jazz and Blues Club

THE Tweed Valley Jazz and Blues Club has advised its members and guests that all March and April gigs have been cancelled due to the threat of COVID-19.

Tweed Regional Gallery

THE Tweed Shire Council has closed the Tweed Regional Gallery and Margaret Olley Art Centre, the Gallery Cafe and the annex Gallery DownTown.

A council spokeswoman said the closure will be for two week from today and will be reviewed on a week-to-week basis.

"All associated events and public programs during this period have been cancelled or postponed," she said.

"About 2500 people visit the Tweed Regional Gallery weekly, many of whom are in the vulnerable age bracket.

"Closing the Gallery is a precautionary measure aimed at protecting gallery visitors and staff, including volunteers and guides, slowing the spread of the virus within the community.

"Staff will continue to work at the facilities during the closures, establishing new ways to engage visitors with our exhibitions and collections online as the situation continues to evolve.

"If you have pre-purchased tickets for Real to Reel, our team will be in contact with you shortly."

Any new information about the operations of the Gallery in the days and weeks ahead will be posted on the Gallery website and distributed via social media channels.

Kingscliff Triathlon

THE Kingscliff Tri set for Sunday, March 22 is postponed until further notice.

The Kingscliff Triathlon website states the organisers worked closely with the Tweed Shire Council to come to the decision to put people's well being first and to not proceed with the event.

We are seeking a suitable new date that avoids the next three months of expected 'no major events under Federal Government advice', that has a suitable high tide

Planning is well advanced to confirm a date on the Queensland and NSW Triathlon calendars

We expect to have the new date for the postponed Kingy Tri confirmed on Friday, March 27, if not earlier.

Kingscliff Public School

ALL District, Zone, North Coast, NSWPSSA, NSWCHSSA activities will cease until further notice.

Knockouts/State-wide Competitions: All official PSSA and CHS school-based matches will also cease until further notice.

The following North Coast SSA activities planned for this term will not proceed:

Primary Tennis trials

Primary Basketball trials

Secondary Canoeing Carnival

Secondary 15s Touch trials

Secondary Netball trials

Secondary Hockey trials

Primary Football trials

Secondary Football trials

Primary Australian Football trials

Secondary Rugby Union trials

The following NSWPSSA/CHS events will also not proceed:

All Schools 15s Cricket

SSA Secondary Triathlon

All Schools Tennis

Secondary Girls Volleyball championships

Secondary 16s Rugby Union trials

Secondary Swimming Championships

Primary Swimming Championships

Secondary Baseball State-wide finals

Murwillumbah High School

THE concert band is postponed until further notice as well as the breakfast club, the Year 8 showcase and the P & C meeting.

Tweed River Jockey Club Murwillumbah Racecourse

RACING on Monday, March 23 at the Tweed River Jockey Club will not be open to the public.

Racing NSW released a statement which said all thoroughbred race meetings, barrier trials and trackwork would be closed to the public until further notice.

Attendance will only be provided to essential personnel and on race day will be restricted to:

Racing NSW stewards and veterinarians

Trainers, jockeys and stablehands with a runner at the race meeting

Barrier attendants, starters and essential track staff

Clerks of the course

Judges and sectional timing teams

Weighing room staff and jockey's attendants

Race day event staff and security including horse stalls, mounting yards and float car park

Club doctor and ambulance services

Farriers and other essential service providers approved by Racing NSW and the race club

Broadcast services including race caller

Restricted core racing media as approved by Racing NSW and the club

Restricted operational race club staff

Access will not be permitted to any essential personnel who is suffering from coronavirus symptoms or is otherwise unwell, has been to a country considered at higher risk of COVID-19 in the past 14 days, is subject to self-isolation, or has been in close contact with a person suspected or confirmed to have coronavirus.

Australian Surf Life Saving Championships

THE Australian Surf Life Saving Championships to be held on the Gold Coast from April 18 - 26 has been cancelled.

SLSA president Graham Ford AM said he had been monitoring the situation closely and adhering to the advice of the Federal Government made the decision to cancel the championships.

"The health and wellbeing of our members, volunteers, officials and staff are paramount and SLSA also recognises that an event the size of the Aussies, has the potential to attract over 17,000 people to the event and we feel that it is important we play our part in reducing the spread of the virus out of respect for all Australians and the health care system," Mr Ford said.

"In uncertain times, we wanted to provide some clarity and certainty to our members who have been planning and preparing for this event," said Mr Ford.

Anzac Day ceremonies at Kingscliff and Cudgen

ANZAC Day ceremonies held each year at Cudgen and Kingscliff have been cancelled due to the increasing threat of coronavirus.

Kingscliff RSL Sub-Branch secretary Malcolm Smith said given the demographic of the club's membership the risk was not worth it.

Mr Smith said the club had yet to decide whether they would organise a private ceremony for its members.

Anzac Day ceremony Murwillumbah

THE Murwillumbah RSL Sub-Branch have cancelled this year's Anzac Day ceremony.

New Leaf Cafe Murwillumbah

THE cafe has closed due to a precaution, until further notice.

Harvest Festival

LOCAL industry group Northern Rivers Food has confirmed the 2020 Northern Rivers Food Harvest Festival has been cancelled.

NRF chair Pam Brook said NRF placed a high priority on the well being and safety of all its members and the broader community.

"We appreciate that the COVID-19 pandemic is a fast-moving and complex

situation with many known and unknown factors," Ms Brook said.

NRF executive officer Allison Henry said the organisation had reluctantly decided to cancel the event after responding to the Federal Government's advice concerning COVID-19.

"We are incredibly disappointed as we know that the Harvest Festival is a much anticipated annual celebration of the region's fantastic growing food and beverage scene," said Ms Henry.

"NRF's focus in the coming weeks and months will be on an Eat Local Love Local

campaign.

"We urge the Northern Rivers community to keep supporting our local farmers,

producers, cafes and restaurants. We're all in this together!"

Splendour in the Grass

SPLENDOUR in the Grass 2020 will be a spring affair, with the music festival rescheduled to October 23-25 at North Byron Parklands.

The event sold out 50,000 tickets within an hour last month after the line-up was announced, including Tyler The Creator, Flume and many more.

All tickets purchased for the original Splendour July dates are valid for entry on the new October dates.

Moshtix will be in touch with all account holders directly.

