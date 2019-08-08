Cancer tragedy breaks Project host

TOMORROW will mark one year since beloved Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle lost his battle with acute myeloid leukaemia, leaving behind his wife and two daughters.

In an emotional interview on Ten's The Project, Lyle's widow Briony has opened up on his last days as she and host Carrie Bickmore broke down in tears in a touching personal moment - as Briony Lyle revealed that Bickmore was on her mind when Jarrod passed.

"We knew it wasn't going to be long for him," Lyle said.

"He was in a coma and had been for a couple of days so we all made a point of being there and we put the television on … and put the bed down and it was Anh Do's Brush with Fame and it was yourself.

"It was the episode of you, and you got to the point where you were talking about sometimes you see Olly (Bickmore's son) from behind and he reminds you of Greg (Lange, Bickmore's former husband who also died after a cancer battle) … and Jarrod's aunty said to me 'Bri it's time', and he died."

The pair then embraced as tears streamed down their faces.

The fact that it was the third time Lyle had battled the disease hit home hardest in 2017.

After twice beating back the cancer to return to the golf tour, the second time in 2013, it came back again in 2017 and this time it proved fatal as Lyle could no longer fight and the toll hit the golf world and his family in truly heartbreaking fashion.

Bickmore, who also lost her first husband to cancer broke down.

Perhaps the hardest part of the story was hearing Briony recount how their daughters Lusi and Jemma were by his side until his death.

"We made the decision to start palliative care and drove home early that morning and had to wait till Lusi woke up and I had to say to her that the medicine is not working and that daddy is going to die," Briony Lyle told Bickmore.

"It was immediate sadness for her, which I had never seen before.

"She walked into his hospital room which she had been into so many times before and just walked over and held his hand.

"In the corner of his room there is a little whiteboard and there is a section that said do you have any questions for the doctor? And she wrote 'why isn't the medicine working'?"

Lyle who won back his PGA Tour card multiple times despite his illness also recorded two Nationwide Tour victories and a career-best fourth place at the 2012 Northern Trust Open behind winner Bill Haas and major champs Keegan Bradley and Phil Mickelson, while tying with Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson and Jimmy Walker.

However despite his success on the golf course his greatest achievement might have been the friends he made - when he passed the golf world mourned his death as one with Aussie golfers and even Tiger Woods speaking in glowing terms of him.

Jarrod Lyle at the 2015 Australian Masters Pro-Am.

His attitude to life was something that Andy Lee told The Project he admired the most about Lyle.

"You would never hear Jarrod complain," Lee said.

"Jarrod was no fuss, super Australian, which I love and when it came to my golf game I would ask him something about technique and he would say 'I don't bloody know just hit the f***ing thing."

Lee was there the day Lyle passed away.

"He was resting and I did a lot of the talking that day but it was nice to be that close to someone and you got the chance to say what you wanted to say."

Lyle's autobiography is set to be released this month too.