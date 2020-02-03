Captain Caught leads the way in Workers win

Lismore Workers captain Jason Caught produced another standout performance in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket on Saturday. Photo File

LISMORE Workers is a step closer to a semi-final spot after a 36-run win over Alstonville in the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket two-day competition on Saturday.

It would be a big effort for Workers who have only returned to top grade cricket this season after an eight year absence in the lower grades.

Captain Jason Caught led the way again top-scoring 53 runs at the tail end before a four wicket haul at Hill Park, Wollongbar.

The two-day game was played as a one-dayer after a complete washout last weekend.

Workers top order failed to fire after they were sent in to bat and struggled early at 4-37.

They battled to 8-107 before a ninth wicket partnership of 85 runs between Caught and Damien Santin (37) got them to 199.

Caught did most of the damage with the ball taking 4-24 from six overs with Alstonville all out for 163 after 37 overs.

In other games, Lennox Head produced one of its best efforts of the season in a convincing win over Marist Brothers at Megan Crescent Oval, Lennox Head.

Former Brothers quick Ryan Lee was the pick of the Pirates bowlers taking 4-46 after his 25 not out the previous week.

Lennox Head struggled early in its innings at 4-28 before determined efforts from all-rounder Mark Denmeade (40) and Angus Callan (43) steadied the ship.

Middle order batsman Jared Lofts took control from there scoring 93 not out as the Pirates declared at 9-281.

They bowled Brothers out for 177 with Daniel Hamshaw the best of the batsmen scoring 37 in the middle order.

Elsewhere, veteran Mick Warburton scored 125 not out in a comfortable win for Tintenbar-East Ballina over Murwillumbah at Rabjones Oval, Murwillumbah.

He was supported by all-rounder Cameron Daniels on 93 and newcomer Corey Watson who scored 79 not out when they declared 2-324 after Murwillumbah were bowled out for 167.

Young quick Mitch Niland dominated with the ball for the 'Bar taking 7-43.

Murwillumbah finished 2-124 in its second innings.

And brothers Caleb and Connor Ziebell scored centuries in Cudgen's big win over competition leaders Pottsville at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff.

Caleb scored 150 and Connor 125 not out when Cudgen piled on the runs declaring at 8-481.

It was a huge effort recovering from 2-2 with batsman Dylan Stoddart (55) and Sam Weir (46) also contributing.

Pottsville opening batsman Jamie Bennett was determined to make a game of it scoring 141 as the wickets fell around him.

Cudgen opening bowler James Julius finished a big spell with 6-56 with Pottsville all out for 249.

See The Northern Star tomorrow for a wrap of the Twenty20 final between Cudgen and Lennox Head.