Captain excited for club’s big chance

VITORI Buatava has been a shining light for the Casuarina Beach Barbarians in 2019.

The fly-half has been instrumental in the attacking prowess of the club, who play their first grand final on Saturday.

Buatava will lead the side out as captain, with the hopes of a small club on his shoulders.

But the pressure of delivering the club’s first title is not a daunting one for the captain, who said the whole team were looking forward to the opportunity.

“All of the boys are really excited — the guys have worked really hard this year,” he said.

“Any team can with it on the day and hopefully we can turn up and take home the chocolates.”

The Barbarians have been able to score plenty of points throughout the season.

Buatava credited his forward pack for providing momentum for him and the backs to capitalise on.

For the captain, success in attack is as simple as catch and pass.

“I think what makes the backline effective is the simplicity we have going into games,” he said.

“We have a handful of moves but we do the basic moves well.”

The Barbarians won their last meeting with their grand final opponents, Wollongbar-Alstonville, but they will not be reading into that victory back in round 17.

“It does give us confidence but winning a few weeks ago doesn’t mean much this week, because this is what it all boils down too,” Buatava said.

“Hopefully we can end the Pioneers winning-streak, that is our goal and hopefully we can achieve it.”

Success in Saturday’s premiership decider will rely on the ability for the Barbarians’ forwards to match it with the Pioneers according to Buatava.

The Casuarina Beach captain said the forwards had been fantastic all season, and expected them to have another great game on Saturday.

“I think we have a dominant forward pack and if they can lay a good platform for us we feel we can dominate and hopefully win.”