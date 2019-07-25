Captain in doubt for weekend's clash against Byron Bay

TWEED Coast captain Guy Lanston is racing against the clock to be fit for this weekend's blockbuster Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League clash with Byron Bay.

Lanston had been hoping to return to the paddock this week after injuring his knee several weeks ago.

However this Sunday's game may come too quickly for the Raiders fullback, who is still undergoing rehabilitation on his knee.

"I just have to strengthen it more than anything,” Lanston said.

"I am probably 50-50 but I reckon that I more than likely won't play.”

Despite his conservative outlook, Lanston said if he was fit he would take the field.

Raiders coach Brent Kite is expected to give his captain every opportunity to prove he is fit on Sunday morning, before their clash at 2.45pm.

This week's clash against the Red Devils is an important one for both sides.

The Red Devils are fighting to make the semi-finals, while the Raiders still have ambitions of finishing in the top three, and guaranteeing themselves a berth in the second weekend of the finals.

"The next three weeks will be a telling period for us,” Lanston said.

"Starting this week, we have three really tough games before the finals.”

The round 19 clash will be played in Cabarita at Les Burger Field.