Murwillumbah captain and fast bowler Sidney Ewing. Picture: File.
Cricket

Captain Sid beleives side can bounce back

Michael Doyle
23rd Oct 2019 1:00 PM
FOLLOWING a 10-wicket loss in a 40-over contest last week was not the start to the season Murwillumbah were hoping for.

Their round one clash was reduced to a one-day fixture, after the opening weekend’s play was washed out.

Murwillumbah’s captain Sidney Ewing said his side were disappointed in their performance last week but were already focused on their round two clash with Pottsville at home.

They will go into the contest as the underdogs, but their captain said they will be better in a two-day format.

“I feel like we are more geared towards two-day play,” Ewing said.

“We don’t really have batsman who can take the game away from the opposition quickly.

“We just need a little more luck to go our way this week.”

Ewing said the batting line-up were looking forward to spending time at the crease and building a good innings.

Bowling was another area of the game where Murwillumbah let themselves down last weekend.

The attack conceded 13 wides, which has been a focus at training this week.

“We just couldn’t control the wide down leg side — It is something we need to work on,” Ewing said.

“We need to try and have a little more control in our game.”

Play will begin on Saturday at 1pm

