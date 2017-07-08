Captain's warne-ing for Tweed junior star

CURRUMBIN Creek Paddlers Club athlete Anthea Warne has continued her rapid rise in kayaking after being selected to captain Australia.

Warne, a Cudgen Headland SLSC star, took up kayaking only a year ago, but secured selection in Australia's Olympic Hopes under-16s' side after podium performances at the nationals in March.

Anthea Warne (front row, second from right) with her Olympic Hopes side in Sydney contributed

An endurance athlete, Warne is a specialist over a kilometre, with her elite standing in junior lifesaving coming to the fore.

Warne's captaincy selection comes after a Hopes' camp in Narrabeen during this week, and will see her lead the side as one of four captains in an international regatta in the Czech Republic in September.

The multi-sport star was also named 2016/17 Far North Coast Branch Female Athlete of the Year, and was a SLS NSW State nominee for Young Athlete of the Year.