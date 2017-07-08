21°
News

Captain's warne-ing for Tweed junior star

Daniel McKenzie
| 8th Jul 2017 10:49 AM
All-round junior sporting star Anthea Warne training on the Tweed River
All-round junior sporting star Anthea Warne training on the Tweed River Daniel McKenzie

CURRUMBIN Creek Paddlers Club athlete Anthea Warne has continued her rapid rise in kayaking after being selected to captain Australia.

Warne, a Cudgen Headland SLSC star, took up kayaking only a year ago, but secured selection in Australia's Olympic Hopes under-16s' side after podium performances at the nationals in March.

Anthea Warne (front row, second from right) with her Olympic Hopes side in Sydney
Anthea Warne (front row, second from right) with her Olympic Hopes side in Sydney contributed

An endurance athlete, Warne is a specialist over a kilometre, with her elite standing in junior lifesaving coming to the fore.

Warne's captaincy selection comes after a Hopes' camp in Narrabeen during this week, and will see her lead the side as one of four captains in an international regatta in the Czech Republic in September.

The multi-sport star was also named 2016/17 Far North Coast Branch Female Athlete of the Year, and was a SLS NSW State nominee for Young Athlete of the Year.

Warne preparing to train on the Tweed River
Warne preparing to train on the Tweed River Daniel Mckenzie
