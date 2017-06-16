Capturing beauty of the ocean in motion

FROZEN IN TIME: The recent large swell created some incredible wave formations off Fingal Head.

BEHIND THE LENS with Ryan Fowler

ON OCCASION, the coastline is pounded by large swell.

The holidaymakers wanting to go for a swim may not like it too much, but surfers and photographers love it.

Why? It creates amazing formations like this image, taken from Fingal Head.

These unique formations are created when a wave, which has crashed onto the rocks, washes back into an oncoming wave, pushing the water straight up and into what looks like glass formations 20m in the air.

To get this shot, I took around 300 images to pull just one not long after the sun had risen.

To make the water look like glass, you'll need a fast shutter speed - 1/400th second.

The lens was at 80mm focal length with aperture at f/4 and ISO 500.

* Ryan Fowler is a Casuarina- based photographer. Contact him at ryanfowler.photography