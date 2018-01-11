Capturing the magic of Cudgen Creek

PICTURE PERFECT: Bryan Ricketts from Kingscliff is a local photographer whose photos are included in a children's book he has published with his aunt.

PICTURE PERFECT: Bryan Ricketts from Kingscliff is a local photographer whose photos are included in a children's book he has published with his aunt. Scott Powick

THE stunning beauty of Cudgen Creek has inspired many a visitor to try to encapsulate it on film.

Now a local pair have gone one step further and published a children's book on the waterway.

Bryan Ricketts, who moved with his family from Coffs Harbour to Kingscliff some 15 years ago, has joined forces with his aunt, retired Sisters of Charity nun Karan Varker, to produce their first book entitled Peter.

The book tells the tale of Peter the Pelican, and his adventures at Cudgen Creek, detailing all of the other animals and fish he meets along the way.

"I've always been brought up near the ocean... I like swimming and snorkeling in the creek every chance I get,” Mr Ricketts said.

"I took up photography three years ago and all of a sudden I had a passion for it. Photography makes you notice nature, you look for it, whereas before I used to be a fisherman and just concentrate on catching a fish.”

Joining his aunt, a retired teacher, Mr Ricketts went about photographing images to go with a children's story she had written.

For more details or to order the book ($30) visit Bryan Ricketts Photography on Facebook.