Menu
Login
Lifestyle

Capturing the magic of Cudgen Creek

PICTURE PERFECT: Bryan Ricketts from Kingscliff is a local photographer whose photos are included in a children's book he has published with his aunt.
PICTURE PERFECT: Bryan Ricketts from Kingscliff is a local photographer whose photos are included in a children's book he has published with his aunt. Scott Powick

THE stunning beauty of Cudgen Creek has inspired many a visitor to try to encapsulate it on film.

Now a local pair have gone one step further and published a children's book on the waterway.

Bryan Ricketts, who moved with his family from Coffs Harbour to Kingscliff some 15 years ago, has joined forces with his aunt, retired Sisters of Charity nun Karan Varker, to produce their first book entitled Peter.

The book tells the tale of Peter the Pelican, and his adventures at Cudgen Creek, detailing all of the other animals and fish he meets along the way.

"I've always been brought up near the ocean... I like swimming and snorkeling in the creek every chance I get,” Mr Ricketts said.

"I took up photography three years ago and all of a sudden I had a passion for it. Photography makes you notice nature, you look for it, whereas before I used to be a fisherman and just concentrate on catching a fish.”

Joining his aunt, a retired teacher, Mr Ricketts went about photographing images to go with a children's story she had written.

For more details or to order the book ($30) visit Bryan Ricketts Photography on Facebook.

Related Items

Topics:  bryan ricketts photography children's book cudgen creek kingscliff peter the pelican

Tweed Daily News
Much-loved Coolangatta woman to be remembered

Much-loved Coolangatta woman to be remembered

Beloved Coolangatta local and sister of former surfing champion Wayne 'Rabbit' Bartholomew, Wendy Scadden has died after a 17 year battle with brain cancer

Tweed full steam ahead to recycle

Reuben and Aurora Maiden place some empty bottles into the recycling station at Chinderah.

Residents keen to cash in on return scheme at Chinderah

Behind the scenes: a look at NSW's new recycling program

Deposited bottles are stacked into bins at the rear of the Return and Earn recycling station at the BP service station, Chinderah Bay Drive, Chinderah.

Sub-contractors welcome Return and Earn facility on the Tweed

Laugh with women like you at comedy shows

HILARIOUS: Women Like Us performers Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs are coming to the Tweed in January.

Female familiarity in the spotlight in Women Like Us comedy

Local Partners

How to get two hours sleep in 20 minutes

EXHAUSTED but too busy to catch some shut eye? A new technology allows you to get two hours worth of sleep in just 20 minutes.

The dog robotic ‘fitness ball’ you need to have

Keep your dog amused with these hi-tech options. Picture: Rob Williams.

The hi-tech option for pet exercise has arrived

Cruise hell: ‘Are we going to die?’

The Norwegian Cruise Lines Ship. Picture: Storyful

The dream cruise turned into a cyclonic nightmare

FOR DOLLY: Mum calls for ban of 'honesty' app

STOP BULLYING: In light of the tragic death of Dolly Everett, a Rockhampton mother is calling for a ban of messaging app Sarahah after 'horrible' messages sent telling her own daughter to kill herself.

'As a parent, I'm scared.... I'm broken.... I'm drained'

The most popular porn searches of 2017

Revealing report shows what kind of porn people love most. Picture: Shuttlestock

2017 was a big year for Rick And Morty-themed porn, apparently.

Serena Williams almost died after giving birth

Serena Williams stars on the cover of Vogue magazine with daughter Alexis. Picture: Mario Testino/Vogue

SERENA Williams has posed for a glamorous US Vogue cover shoot

Lamb ad sparks controversy, again

The new MLA summer lamb ad will hit Australian TV screens today.

It’s fair to say that opinions are divided on the Aussie new lamb ad