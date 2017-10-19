Car and truck collide near Chinderah

Kingscliff Fire and Rescue crews responded to a car and truck collision on the Pacific Hwy near Chinderah on Wednesday night.

A WOMAN was taken to hospital after her car collided with a truck near Chinderah last night.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said they were called to the Pacific Hwy off-ramp towards Tweed Valley Way about 7.50pm.

"Police and ambulance were also in attendance and there was one person trapped," he said.

"That person was release by the crews."

He said three crews from Kingscliff and Tweed Heads stations attended the scene and worked to release the trapped woman.

Meanwhile, firefighters also cleared a small amount of oil which had spilled on the road.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said one female patient, in her 50s, was transported to the Tweed Hospital with suspected head injuries.