POLICE have appealed for information after a car was torched near Murwillumbah.

The blue Jeep utility broke down along Numinbah Rd, towards Chillingham, last Tuesday, October 3.

The owner secured the vehicle near Edwards Ln, Kynnumboon, with plans to return with a mechanic the next day.

The ute was set on fire to about 9.40 that night, and the car was extensively damaged.

Police are investigating the damage and have urged anyone with information to come forward.