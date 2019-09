A car has burst into flames on Waterfall Way. Photo: Cathi Willett/Facebook

TRAFFIC is backed up on Waterfall Way this morning as fire crews have been battling to contain an out-of-control car fire.

The car burst into flames at Dorrigo Mountain just after 9.30am.

Rural Fire Service crews have attended the scene.

Meanwhile, a car breakdown on the Pacific Hwy off-ramp at Boambee East has caused delays for southbound traffic.