FIREFIGHTERS have been called to a blaze at Tweed Heads after a car caught alight near a children's play area.

There were no reports children were in danger.

Crews put out a blaze after a car caught alight. Contributed

A Tweed Heads Fire Station spokesman said crews from Banora Point and Tweed were called to the blaze after it broke out near Harrier St on Wednesday at 4.30pm.

The station wagon, which had veered off the road into a park, could not be salvaged.

No injuries were reported.