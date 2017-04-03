Little girl survives as three others drown in swollen river

UPDATE: A WOULD-BE rescuer has described how he desperately tried to save three people trapped in a sinking car at Tumbulgum today.

Emergency services are now facing the grim task of recovering three bodies after they found the submerged car about two hours after it plunged into the flood-swollen Tweed River.

Emergency services are at the scene after a car plunged into the Tweed River at Tumbulgum. Rescuers are searching for passengers believed to be in the water. Scott Powick

A 10-year-old girl escaped from the car but her family - believed to be her mum, dad and sibling - were trapped inside after it crashed off Dulguigan Road at Tumbulgum at 1.40pm.

Police are now recovering the bodies after the car was found by sonar equipment about 5m from the northern river bank about 3.25pm.

Retired highway patrol officer Matt Grinham discovered the crash when he was driving to clean up flood damage at a family member's house.

He immediately dived into the freezing river with three other men and followed the bubbles coming out of the water as the submerged car floated downstream.

"We were going down feet first trying to work out where the car was," Mr Grinham told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

"Then we tried diving a couple of times but the water was so brown and cold ... the flood run off is freezing down there.

"The car was completely submerged when we got there."

The men could not reach the car.

Another witness Peter Taylor said a girl ran up the road and said her family had gone into the river.

"This little girl has run down the road, and she has said her mum and dad or family have gone into the river," he told Nine News.

"She is only a little thing and her feet were bleeding apparently, that's what the firies tell me, and they called an ambulance and called the police."

Scores of emergency services, including the rescue helicopter, raced to help with the operation.

The rescued child was taken to Tweed Heads District Hospital with cuts and lacerations to her lower legs as well as neck pain.

She is being cared for by family members.

Assistant Commissioner Northern Region Commander Jeff Loy said the car crashed off the road and plunged into the river.

"This is a tragic event and we're very concerned a tragic event will unfold over the evening.

"This is about heeding the warnings of the road closures, this has been a major event and the emergency services don't take those closures lightly."

The river was strewn with debris from the floods.

Diversions are in place.

