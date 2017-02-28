Car crash a sign nothing good happens after 2am

The 4WD on its side at Banora Point.

In what may be proof nothing good happens after 2am, a driver has fled the scene of a crash after their 4WD veered off the road, ploughed through bollards and came to a stop on its side at the base of a tree.

A Tweed Heads fire station spokesman said crews received a report about 2am Sunday.

Both Tweed Heads and Banora Point firefighters were called to the Greenway Dr, Banora Point crash.

A Tweed Heads fire station spokesman said when they arrived they found no sign of the driver.

The 4WD had not been shifted as of yesterday morning.