Family escapes as campervan rolls down 15m embankment

CAR CRASH: Emergency services have been called to a car crash on the Pacific Hwy at Crabbes Creek.

CAR CRASH: Emergency services have been called to a car crash on the Pacific Hwy at Crabbes Creek. Trevor Veale

UPDATE, 8am: FIVE road ambulance crews were initially called when a four-wheel drive campervan rolled down a 10-15m embankment this morning.

It is understood the vehicle was carrying a family of two parents and two young girls.

Ambulance NSW media said four ambulance crews attended after one crew was tasked to a more serious incident.

"We were called to this incident at Yelgun at 7am," he said.

"The four-wheel drive campervan went through the wire rope and over the embankment about 10m to 15m.

"No-one was trapped, and crews assessed a man and woman and two girls aged 12 and 15."

The spokesman said one person had a broken wrist.

"All have minor injuries and they are assessing two patients, one with a fractured wrist," he said.

"This patient is now being taken to Tweed Heads Hospital in a stable condition."

He said police and fire brigades were on scene.

More to come.

INITIAL: EMERGENCY services are in attendance at a car crash on the Pacific Motorway this morning.

Around 7am today Live Traffic NSW reported the crash on the Pacific Motorway just past Wooyung Rd at Crabbes Creek.

Northbound traffic is affected and motorists are asked to take extra care.

More to come.