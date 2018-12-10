Car crash delays radio station major prize milestone

IT WAS supposed to be a proud moment for Radio 97 and breakfast presenter Scott Mayman, with a big announcement last week about the program's Secret Sound segment.

But a car crash on Tuesday afternoon forced the veteran broadcaster "off the air” - on the day he was meant to be presiding over a record achievement for the station - $1570 which is the biggest cash-win on record in the station's history.

Fortunately it was not a serious accident.

"Scotty” was back on the air a day later than expected, presenting the radio station's milestone.

"The response has been incredible” he said.

"One listener said they'd pay for my car's repair bill if they win, but sadly I can't accept the kind offer, though I must admit it's very tempting”.

In the meantime, The Secret Sound continues to jackpot.

"It's got so many people frustrated and I know they'll be kicking themselves and perhaps me, when someone calls in with the correct answer, but I can't give anything away,” Scotty said.

"Monday's giveaway amount reached $1600 and it's still rising, with a new record being broken every day on Radio 97 until someone can correctly answer the secret sound”.

The Brekky Show can be heard each weekday on FM104.1 and 103.5FM