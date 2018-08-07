Car dumped, set ablaze off Clothiers Creek Road

STREETS AFLAME: Four individuals were spotted setting a car on fire on Clothiers Creek Road in the early hours of this morning.

STREETS AFLAME: Four individuals were spotted setting a car on fire on Clothiers Creek Road in the early hours of this morning.

TWEED residents watched on this morning as four individuals crashed a car into a barrier, set the vehicle ablaze and attempted to flee down the M1 motorway.

The incident occurred around 1am on the Clothiers Creek Road ramp heading north on the M1, with one eye witness telling the Tweed Daily News police managed to apprehend the individuals who set off on foot along the motorway.

"Just watched four kids crash a car into the barrier out the front of our house and set it on fire,” read eyewitness Tammy Williams' post on Facebook group Boganguardians.

"The amount of burnt out stolen cars that get dumped around this area is ludicrous, it's good to see some of the scumbags finally get caught!”

Ms Williams said the incident was so close to her home she saw it unfurl from her bedroom window.

Those responsible for the flaming vehicle, Ms Williams said, walked over to her driveway and "tried the doors” on one of her cars.

"They then proceeded to meander in down the on-ramp to the M1,” she said.

Night time hooning in the area, according to Ms Williams, is a constant menace.

"Every few nights we get cars hooning around the roundabout in the early hours of the morning,” she said.

"We have seen a number of accidents and near misses. Sometimes you can hear the cars coming from a distance away across the bridge, they fly down Clothiers Creek Rd from Cabarita, over the bridge and then do circle work around the roundabout.

"There are often dumped or burnt out cars on the other side of the bridge. It seems to be a dumping ground for stolen cars.”

Police have been contacted for comment.