Fire and Rescue NSW Banora Point Fire Station arrived on scene at Champagne Dr to the car fully engulfed in flames. Picture: Banora Point Fire and Rescue

Fire and Rescue NSW Banora Point Fire Station arrived on scene at Champagne Dr to the car fully engulfed in flames. Picture: Banora Point Fire and Rescue

FIREFIGHTERS were called to a car engulfed by fire at Tweed Heads South yesterday.

A passer-by phoned triple-0 about 7pm on Thursday after noticing smoke coming from the suburban 4WD.

Fire and Rescue NSW Banora Point Fire Station arrived on scene at Champagne Dr to the car fully engulfed in flames.

Deputy captain Jamie Bowe said it took firefighters about 20 minutes to ensure the flame was extinguished.

Mr Bowe said firefighters checked the car with a thermal imaging camera to ensure full extinguishment.

He said it wasn't known how the fire started.

"The area was rendered safe by Fire and Rescue NSW and left with Tweed-Byron Police," Mr Bowe said.