Car find following fatal Tweed Heads shooting

Police stand guard at a Machinery Drive raid in Tweed Heads South on Sunday.

POLICE have found a suspect white Holden Commodore on Steep St at Tweed Heads that may be connected to Saturday's murder.

Detectives made the find on Monday and appealed for anyone who has information to come forward as investigations into the shooting of Ace John Anthony Hall, 31, continue.

About 4.30pm on Saturday, police were called to The Tweed Hospital following reports a man had suffered a gunshot wound.

Mr Hall died a short time later.

Police searched a warehouse on Machinery Drive yesterday.

Detectives from Tweed Heads Local Area Command, with the assistance of the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad, established Strike Force Varndell to investigate Mr Hall's death.

Police have ruled out Mr Hall was a bikie member but said he was an associate of outlaw motorcycle clubs.

Police are seeking information on a 2017 white Holden Commodore station wagon located in Steep St, Tweed Heads today.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our social media pages.

Police during raid on a Machinery drive South Tweed Heads factory . Picture Mike Batterham Michael Batterham